Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908,311.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.80. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

