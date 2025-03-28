StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Globus Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.23.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.

