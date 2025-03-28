StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Performance

NTWK stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NetSol Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28,083 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Stories

