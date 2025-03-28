StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NTWK stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
