StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
