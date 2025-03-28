Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHTR. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $382.02 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

