Morgan Stanley Cuts TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target to $30.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Get TWFG alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWFG

TWFG Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TWFG

Shares of TWFG stock opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 122.61, a current ratio of 122.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in TWFG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of TWFG during the 4th quarter worth $1,337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in TWFG by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in TWFG during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TWFG in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000.

TWFG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWFG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWFG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.