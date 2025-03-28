Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

Shares of CWEN opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $256.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4312 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter worth $106,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

