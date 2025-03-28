Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of FOA stock opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12.
Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
