Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEBGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Siebert Financial by 70.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 85,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Siebert Financial by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

