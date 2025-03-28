Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.39.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RVNC

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.