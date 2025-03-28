Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alight’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

NYSE ALIT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.94. Alight has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Alight’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey purchased 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,573,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,594.71. This trade represents a 6.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim acquired 22,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $150,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,004.68. This represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 125,092 shares of company stock worth $807,755 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,898,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after buying an additional 699,375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Alight by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alight by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,646,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

