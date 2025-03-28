StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Up 0.4 %

Natuzzi stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of Natuzzi worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

