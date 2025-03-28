Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %
Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.
Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.
Korea Electric Power Company Profile
Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.
