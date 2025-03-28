Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.3 %

Korea Electric Power stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Korea Electric Power by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 642.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 332,009 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $855,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 171,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 82,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 82,775 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.