Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.45 at Stifel Nicolaus

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$7.45 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Knight Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Research Capitl raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.48.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Transactions at Knight Therapeutics

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.09 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The stock has a market cap of C$606.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.59.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.48 per share, with a total value of C$96,488.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,143,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,733,740. 45.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

