Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Sphere 3D stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Sphere 3D has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sphere 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sphere 3D stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.13% of Sphere 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.