Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.33.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Frequency Electronics by 373.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Frequency Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.