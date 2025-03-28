Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
Shares of FEIM stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $20.33.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics
About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frequency Electronics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.