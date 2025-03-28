Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Inuvo in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INUV
Inuvo Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Inuvo
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inuvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 73,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inuvo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,083,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Inuvo
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.