StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.19.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States and internationally. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. It also develops TP-2021 in combination with ProNeura technology for the treatment of chronic pruritus, a severe and debilitating condition defined as itching of the skin lasting longer than six weeks; and Nalmefene implant program for the prevention of opioid relapse following detoxification of patients suffering opioid use disorder.

