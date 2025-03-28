Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

PW opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power REIT

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Power REIT stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.72% of Power REIT as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power REIT

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

