Ultimate Products’ (ULTP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Ultimate Products Trading Up 3.2 %

Ultimate Products stock opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.96) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.45. Ultimate Products has a twelve month low of GBX 71 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Ultimate Products (LON:ULTP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 4.30 ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Ultimate Products had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities analysts predict that Ultimate Products will post 14.53125 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultimate Products Cuts Dividend

Ultimate Products Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ultimate Products’s payout ratio is 57.44%.

Ultimate Products is the owner of a number of leading homeware brands including Salter (the UK’s oldest houseware brand, established in 1760) and Beldray (a laundry, floor care, heating and cooling brand that was established in 1872). According to its market research, nearly 80% of UK households own at least one of the Group’s products.

Ultimate Products sells to over 300 retailers across 38 countries, and specialises in five product categories: Small Domestic Appliances; Housewares; Laundry; Audio; and Heating and Cooling.

