AB Dynamics’ (ABDP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

AB Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

LON:ABDP opened at GBX 1,900 ($24.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,803.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,877.47. The company has a market capitalization of £437.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. AB Dynamics has a 1-year low of GBX 1,625 ($21.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,462 ($31.87).

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

AB Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics’s previous dividend of $2.33. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. AB Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for driver assistance systems, autonomous system, and vehicle dynamics. The company offers advanced vehicle testing solutions from physical proving ground automation to large scale virtual testing in simulation; rFpro, a simulation environment for the automotive and motorsport industries; and full-scale track testing services, including ADAS and vehicle dynamics tests, along with applied research, human factors, and simulation.

