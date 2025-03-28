The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target to $2.40

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.70 to $2.40 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AZUL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Azul from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.36.

NYSE AZUL opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. Azul has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $731.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,932,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 905,463 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Azul by 505.4% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 538,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 449,855 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Azul during the third quarter valued at $614,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 205.3% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 201,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 135,365 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

