Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCO. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.80.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
