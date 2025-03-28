Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capcom Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.39. Capcom has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

