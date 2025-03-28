PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £120.27 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 633 ($8.20) per share, for a total transaction of £120.27 ($155.71).
Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 24th, Rob Harding bought 19 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.80) per share, for a total transaction of £129.20 ($167.27).
PayPoint Price Performance
PAY stock opened at GBX 635 ($8.22) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 660.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 716.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of £454.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 470 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 865 ($11.20).
PayPoint Increases Dividend
PayPoint Company Profile
PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.
Further Reading
