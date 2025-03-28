Ian El-Mokadem Acquires 500 Shares of Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,948 ($51.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,740 ($25,556.71).

Diploma Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 4,000 ($51.79) on Friday. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 3,468 ($44.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,808 ($62.25). The company has a market capitalization of £5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,373.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,373.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17.

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.54) per share. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $17.30. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 4,370 ($56.58) to GBX 4,420 ($57.22) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,567.50 ($59.13).

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diploma

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.