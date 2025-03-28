NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 23,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 29,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

