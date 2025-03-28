Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Shares Down 19% – Here’s Why

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 14,253 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 10,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Home Product Center Public Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

