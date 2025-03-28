RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPARGet Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.49. 48,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 60,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $540.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.69.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPARFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

