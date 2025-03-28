RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.46 and last traded at $19.49. 48,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 60,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $540.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.69.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.0829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPAR Risk Parity ETF

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF stock. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF ( NYSEARCA:RPAR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

