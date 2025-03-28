iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.96 and last traded at $73.66. 8,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 13,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF stock. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

