DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Trading Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.06 and last traded at $8.06. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.