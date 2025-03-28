Evotec (ETR:EVT) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s What Happened

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €6.30 ($6.77) and last traded at €6.32 ($6.79). Approximately 509,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.40 ($6.88).

Evotec Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.64.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

