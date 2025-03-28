Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €24.63 ($26.48) and last traded at €24.40 ($26.24). Approximately 3,397,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.20 ($26.02).
Vonovia Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04.
About Vonovia
Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vonovia
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.