Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) was down 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

Bioqual Stock Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 million, a PE ratio of -18.37 and a beta of -0.33.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. Bioqual had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Bioqual Company Profile

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.