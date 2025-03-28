iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.65 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06). 1,247,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,179,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.62 ($0.06).
iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.58.
