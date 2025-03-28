Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Trading Down 1.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 192,249 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 161,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$74.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.