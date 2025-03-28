Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 130.10 ($1.68) and last traded at GBX 130.10 ($1.68). Approximately 160 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.50 ($1.72).

Nationwide Building Society Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 131.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 131.45.

About Nationwide Building Society

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.

