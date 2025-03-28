Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 3.9% – Here’s Why

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €11.36 ($12.21) and last traded at €11.36 ($12.22). 960,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.82 ($12.70).

Aixtron Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €14.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and offers deposition processes, consulting, training, customer support, and other related services, as well as peripheral devices and services for the operation of its systems.

