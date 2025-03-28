CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 2,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 1,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

CyberAgent Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, research analysts expect that CyberAgent, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

