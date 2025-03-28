Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €5.65 ($6.08) and last traded at €5.67 ($6.10). 198,569 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.72 ($6.15).
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €5.40.
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile
Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.