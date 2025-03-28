HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading 0.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €171.60 ($184.52) and last traded at €169.40 ($182.15). Approximately 75,232 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €168.40 ($181.08).
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €153.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €130.47.
About HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft
HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.
