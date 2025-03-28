Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €20.05 ($21.56) and last traded at €19.86 ($21.35). 639,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.74 ($21.23).

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.37.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through Rental, Value-add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Care segment. The Rental segment offers value-enhancing management to residential real estate portfolio. The Value- add segment engages in the core business of letting.

Featured Stories

