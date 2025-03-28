BlueFire Renewables (OTCMKTS:BFRE) Trading 3,095,612.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

BlueFire Renewables, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3,095,612.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.77. Approximately 20,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,793,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

BlueFire Renewables Trading Up 3,095,612.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17.

About BlueFire Renewables

BlueFire Renewables, Inc focuses on developing, owning, and operating carbohydrate-based transportation fuel plants or bio-refineries to produce ethanol in North America. Its bio-refineries would convert organic materials, such as agricultural residues, high-content biomass crops, wood residues, and cellulose from municipal solid wastes into ethanol.

