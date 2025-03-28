MTB Metals (CVE:MTB) Trading Down 33.3% – What’s Next?

MTB Metals Corp. (CVE:MTB – Get Free Report) dropped 33.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 252,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 175,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

MTB Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

MTB Metals Company Profile

MTB Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other deposits. The company was formerly known as Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to MTB Metals Corp. in March 2023.

