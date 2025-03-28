Evoke (LON:EVOK) Shares Down 10% – What’s Next?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50.20 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.73 ($0.67). 65,066,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average session volume of 3,107,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.45 ($0.74).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 130 ($1.68) to GBX 90 ($1.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Evoke in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Evoke Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 63.58. The company has a market cap of £230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Evoke (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (6.40) (($0.08)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 517.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Evoke plc will post 12.7648305 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen purchased 14,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £10,200.40 ($13,206.11). 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Evoke

