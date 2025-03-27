Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 17.1% – Time to Sell?

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 17.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 13,884,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 588% from the average session volume of 2,018,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.95.
Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported GBX 0.19 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galileo Resources
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galileo Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.