easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and traded as low as $6.30. easyJet shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 4,010 shares changing hands.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
