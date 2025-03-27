Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Stock Price Up 31.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Free Report) were up 31.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 569,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 545% from the average daily volume of 88,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 31.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

About Avanti Helium

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

