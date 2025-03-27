J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and traded as low as $12.29. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 87,440 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 0.7 %

About J Sainsbury

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

