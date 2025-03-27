ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.55. ESSA Pharma shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 82,165 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company’s lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
